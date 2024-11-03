Ravens Offense Explodes In Dominant Win vs. Broncos
Now that's more like it.
After a disappointing loss last week, the Baltimore Ravens responded with a 41-10 drubbing of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. This game was going to reveal alot about the Ravens and how they respond to adversity, and they passed with flying colors.
Once again, the offense was nothing short of brilliant as Baltimore struck early and often. Following a punt on their opening drive, the Ravens scored on seven consecutive possessions to turn this game into a blowout.
Lamar Jackson dealt with injuries earlier this week, but no one would be able to tell based on his performance in this game. The two-time MVP played a near-perfect game, completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his day early with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, marking the fourth time in his career he's accomplished the feat.
Not to be outdone, Derrick Henry also had a great performance with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He's now up to 1,000 yards just halfway through the season as he continues to prove his value to Baltimore.
Zay Flowers also caught five passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth 100-yard game in his past five appearances.
On the other side, the Ravens' much-maligned defense played arguably its best game of the season thus far. An interception by Ar'Darius Washington on Denver's first possession set the tone early, and four sacks - two by Tavius Robinson, ensured rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a tough time.
Speaking of, Nix completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and one interception and caught a touchdown on an early trick play. Javonte Williams rushed for a team-high 42 yards, while Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 122 yards and threw the touchdown to Nix.
Baltimore rises to 6-3 on the season, with a Thursday Night Football Matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals next on the dockett. Denver falls to 5-4 on the year.
