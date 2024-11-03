Lamar Jackson Sets Ravens Franchise Record
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to establish himself as one of the best players in franchise history.
In Week 9's matchup against the Denver Broncos, Jackson set a new record by becoming the first Raven to post at least 275 passing yards in five consecutive games.
Jackson finished the game 16 of 19 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, marking the fourth time in his career he's done so. In the first half, he found receiver Zay Flowers for a pair of touchdowns, including a 53-yard score with 16 seconds to play in the second quarter. He then connected with full back Patrick Ricard for a three-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend Baltimore's lead to 38-10.
Headed into Week 9, Jackson was 158 of 236 passing for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He's also added 81 carries for 501 yards and two more scores.
There was some concern surrounding Jackson after he missed back-to-back practices leading up the Broncos. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had said that Jackson was taking a "rest day" despite the injury report listing back and knee injuries, but regardless, it's clear those ailments didn't bother him against Denver.
"He'll be ready," Harbaugh said during the week. "I'm not worried about it. He studied all week, he was involved in all the preparation stuff, he knows the game plan he knows the opponent. He'll be ready to go."
Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. He also won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in October.
Jackson and the Ravens will have a short week of rest before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup on Thursday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium.
