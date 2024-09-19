Ravens Defense Hit With Another Injury
The list of Baltimore Ravens players battling injury continues to grow, and the latest addition unfortunately knows that struggle all too well.
According to the team's latest injury report, outside linebacker David Ojabo was a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a quad injury. With Ojabo now on the injury report, the Ravens are now up to nine players dealing with some kind of ailment.
Of course, Ojabo has missed most of his first two seasons with injuries, playing just five of 34 regular season games. He was finally healthy to start the season, and instantly made an impact with a sack in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Just on Wednesday, fellow edge rusher Odafe Oweh spoke on how happy he was for his teammate and friend.
"Like I said, I feel really good about [Ojabo], I've always felt good about what he can be and what's he done," Oweh said. "His sack in Kansas City was just the tip of the iceberg. He had so much more moves, and he's just getting more confident within his body and within the flow in his game, and you guys are going to see even crazier [and] more big plays, because he has that big-play trait in him, and that's all he wants to make – that play, that strip-sack, that fumble, something like that. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."
At the very least, the Ravens did receive some good injury news aside from Ojabo. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (personal) all returned to practice in full capacity after not practicing Wednesday. Safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) also returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Wiggins returned to practice for the first time since getting into a car crash last week.
The Ravens look to earn their first win of the season when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
