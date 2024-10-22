Ravens Defense Leaves Room For Improvement
For most of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens put on an absolute clinic en route to a 41-31 victory, their fifth-straight win. From the start of the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter, the offense scored on six-straight possessions while the defense kept the Bucs off the scoreboard for six-straight as well, including two interceptions.
Even with that dominant performance, the Ravens felt like they could've been better. That's especially true for the defense, as they allowed 481 total yards in the game and 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucs made the final score look much closer than it actually was.
Closing out games has been a problem for the Ravens for a while now, and while this doesn't even compare to some of their worst collapses, they still want to do a improve on finishing opponents off.
"We might have had like five [interceptions] out there," safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters postgame. "I mean, we won, but we want to close the game out in a better fashion. We want to catch picks, obviously. I don't know, I guess we just have some bad juju right now, but we'll get it off our backs."
In fairness, Baltimore's defense also dealt with an injury to star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, which knocked him out of the game after two second-quarter interceptions. Luckily, the secondary was able to adjust and play fairly well without its top corner.
"I think we're so deep as a unit and as a team that [it was a] seamless transition," Hamilton said. "I really don't think, if you didn't know personnel-wise, it didn't change the game at all really. Guys stepped up, come in and know what to do and are prepared, and credit to the coaches for getting everybody ready."
Hamilton's comments continue a trend of the Ravens being strictly business this year, in stark contrast to other teams and even themselves in the past. It goes to show how seriously Baltimore is taking this season after coming up short repeatedly.
As they look to learn from this game and keep their winning streak going, the Ravens now prepare for a road divisional game against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland may be 1-6 on a miserable season for the team, but Baltimore knows better than to take an opponent lightly.
"I've said it before, but anybody can beat anybody in this league, so we're going to prepare for this game accordingly. I think the Browns are a very physical team. They don't have the best record right now, but I think on tape, when you watch them, they have talent, and they can cause some issues if you don't take them seriously. [It's] a division opponent; [I have] a lot of respect for them. [We've] got to go in there and do what we do."
