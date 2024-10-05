Ravens Defense Has Plan for Bengals Superstars
After turning in their best performance of the season, the Baltimore Ravens defense faces another tall task in their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in a clash between AFC North rivals.
For any opposing defense, stopping the Bengals' offense starts and ends with slowing down the connection between quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While a lot will be made of the Ravens' defensive backs going head-to-head against Chase and Higgins, defensive coordinator Zach Orr is emphasizing his unit playing as a team to slow down the Bengals' prolific passing attack.
"I think it's a team defense effort," Orr told reporters. "Obviously, they [have] star receivers; their passing game's really good; their quarterback is just as much a part of that as anybody. That's a matchup within the matchup. It's team defense; it's our whole defense versus their whole offense. Just focused on the pass game – our D-line and linebackers have something to do with that as well, as far as disrupting timing and everything like that."
Baltimore's (2-2) defense turned in a dominant effort in Week 4 in a 35-10 win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills. A Buffalo (3-1) offense that was averaging a league-best 37.3 points per game heading into Week 4 was held to just 236 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen completed just 16 of his 29 passes for 180 yards and was under siege all night by the Ravens pass rush, as he was sacked three times and hit eight times.
The trio of Burrow, Chase and Higgins pose a completely different set of problems. Over the last two weeks, Cincinnati (1-3) has averaged 33.5 points per game. Among the Ravens defensive backs with the task of slowing the dynamic tandem down is Marlon Humphrey, and that matchup is among the ones Orr is looking forward to the most.
"That's a matchup that I know [Marlon Humphrey]'s focused on because he's a defensive back, so he has to understand those guys inside and out," Orr said. It's team defense, but that matchup between the receivers and DBs is going to be huge in the matchup Sunday, and our guys [have] been working their butts off this whole week and preparing the right way."
The Ravens and Bengals square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!