Ravens Special Teamer Welcomes Baby During OTAs
One of the newest members of the Baltimore Ravens, receiver and returner Deonte Harty has been absent from OTAs for the past few days, but there's a very good reason for his absence.
Unlike other players who are nursing an injury or simply choosing to not participate in voluntary OTAs, Harty is away because he just welcomed a new baby. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the good news on Thursday.
Harty, 26, legally changed his name from Deonte Harris in 2021 to honor his stepfather Marlon Harty, a sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department. Now, he passes that name down to a child of his own.
A Baltimore native himself, Harty joins his hometown team with high expectations, particularly in the return game. Last week, special teams coordinator Chris Horton described Harty as a "electric" return man.
"I think this guy – he's electric. He's been a Pro Bowl player. He's been an All-Pro player, and when he was sitting there and his name came up, it's just, 'Oh, man. We lost our guy. We need a guy to fill these shoes, a guy with some experience.' You like to have a guy with some experience so [that] you're not really relying on young guys, especially in the punt return game. Then, it just allows us to do a little bit more back there. I'm excited about him. I know the coaches are. The players are. When I talk to the guys, some of the veteran guys, 'Hey, we've got Harty coming in.' Those guys ask 'Is that the guy from the Saints, the guy who used to be on the Saints? I say, 'Yeah, man, that's the little returner from the Saints.' So, he's a well-known and respected returner in this league, and we love him."- Chris Horton, Special Teams Coordinator
Entering his sixth NFL season, Harty spent last year with the Buffalo Bills and four with the New Orleans Saints.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!