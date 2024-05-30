Raven Country

Ravens Special Teamer Welcomes Baby During OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens' new return man is beginning a new chapter of his life.

Jon Alfano

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) returns a kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) returns a kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

One of the newest members of the Baltimore Ravens, receiver and returner Deonte Harty has been absent from OTAs for the past few days, but there's a very good reason for his absence.

Unlike other players who are nursing an injury or simply choosing to not participate in voluntary OTAs, Harty is away because he just welcomed a new baby. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the good news on Thursday.

Harty, 26, legally changed his name from Deonte Harris in 2021 to honor his stepfather Marlon Harty, a sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department. Now, he passes that name down to a child of his own.

A Baltimore native himself, Harty joins his hometown team with high expectations, particularly in the return game. Last week, special teams coordinator Chris Horton described Harty as a "electric" return man.

"I think this guy – he's electric. He's been a Pro Bowl player. He's been an All-Pro player, and when he was sitting there and his name came up, it's just, 'Oh, man. We lost our guy. We need a guy to fill these shoes, a guy with some experience.' You like to have a guy with some experience so [that] you're not really relying on young guys, especially in the punt return game. Then, it just allows us to do a little bit more back there. I'm excited about him. I know the coaches are. The players are. When I talk to the guys, some of the veteran guys, 'Hey, we've got Harty coming in.' Those guys ask 'Is that the guy from the Saints, the guy who used to be on the Saints? I say, 'Yeah, man, that's the little returner from the Saints.' So, he's a well-known and respected returner in this league, and we love him."

Chris Horton, Special Teams Coordinator

Entering his sixth NFL season, Harty spent last year with the Buffalo Bills and four with the New Orleans Saints.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jon Alfano

JON ALFANO