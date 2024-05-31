EXCLUSIVE: Ravens Super Bowl Hero Ready For New Chapter
As hard as it is to believe, it's been well over a decade since the Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII to claim their second championship in franchise history.
Even for how long it's been, it still remains a core memory for not just Ravens fans, but one of the heroes from the game as well. Jacoby Jones had two massive plays in this game - first a 56-yard touchdown catch from Joe Flacco and then a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown to start the second half - but his fondest memory was actually when the clock struck zero.
"I just, I fell to my knees," Jones said in an exclusive interview with Raven Country.
Jones played for the Ravens for just three years from 2012-2014, but his mark on the franchise is eternal. Not only did he have those two incredible plays in the Super Bowl, but he also hauled in a 70-yard touchdown to spark a stunning Divisional Round upset of Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos. Even today, Jones still holds the franchise record for kick return touchdowns with four and longest kick return at 108 yards, which he did three times.
Since officially retiring from football in 2017, when he signed a one-day contract with the Ravens to do so, Jones has been on quite the journey. His first stop after his playing days was as a receivers coach at Lane College, his alma mater. He also held the same position at Calvert Hall College High School in Maryland, was a tight ends coach at Morgan State and most recently moved back to receivers coach at Alabama State.
However, the next step of Jones' coaching career may be the most exciting one. The former All-Pro return man will be the inaugural head coach of the Beaumont Renegades, a National Arena League expansion team beginning play in 2025. To be the first head coach of a new team is a tremendous honor, and one that took Jones by surprise at first.
"I was overwhelmed, like when I got the phone call, we talked, and I accepted it," Jones said. "They called me like 'Hey, your show.' I was like 'Alright I'll take it,' then I said 'Let me call you all back.' Had to look myself in the mirror and say 'Hey, you got some weight on your shoulders."
Additionally, Jones recently received another great honor: news that he will be part of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame's 2024 class. Jones heard the news firsthand from Dallas Cowboys legend Ed "Too Tall" Jones and SIAC commissioner Anthony Holloman, and almost couldn't believe it. Now, Jones will be immortalized alongside legends such as Deacon Jones, Bob Hayes and Shannon Sharpe.
"Too Tall was down there speaking, and our commissioner was there, and he looked at me and said 'Oh you're going in, it's about that time," Jones said. "I was like 'In what? I'm already in the Lane College Hall of Fame, I'm already in my high school hall of fame.' He was like, 'Nah, you're going in the SIAC. I was like 'What?!'
After all this time, Jones is still making waves in the sports world, just in a different way. And if there are any Ravens fans in Texas, catching a Renegades game in the future would be the perfect way to support a franchise icon.
