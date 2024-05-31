Ravens Remain Quiet On Lamar Jackson's Absence
Throughout the Baltimore Ravens' OTAs, a major story has been the absence of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson, a two-time MVP, has only participated in one out of five OTA sessions thus far, and he's missed both of them this week.
Of course, the absence of one of the league's top quarterbacks is inevitably going to lead to questions, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh has kept quiet on that front.
“It’s just this time of year. It’s a voluntary time,” Harbaugh said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “It’s really not something that we comment on. So, I can’t speak for anybody that’s not here. I pretty much know the different reasons guys aren’t here most of the time, but not always. Nobody’s required to tell you exactly what’s going on, so I’m not really specifically going to be able to comment on anybody that way.”
In a vacuum, Harbaugh's comments wouldn't raise any eyebrows at all. However, he confirmed almost immediately after that receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty was absent due to welcoming a new baby.
It's a tough situation for Harbaugh, as he obviously wants to encourage players to attend OTAs, but also can't outwardly criticize his star quarterback.
OTA attendance isn't the be-all and end-all, but Jackson missing the majority of sessions isn't the best look.
When asked if Jackson will return next week, when the Ravens have four OTA sessions, Harbaugh didn't sound very optimistic.
“It’s just not something that I’m able to comment on. So, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!