Ravens Denied Additional Prime Time Game
The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of time under the bright lights this season, already playing two prime-time games with three more on the schedule. Despite that, there was the chance they could land at least one more early in the season.
Over the past few days, many called for the NFL to flex Baltimore's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders to NBC's Sunday Night Football. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the league by storm while leading his team to a surprising 3-1 start, and the Ravens' beatdown of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday shows they're still a top contender. Compared to the actual Sunday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants, both 1-3, this matchup now seems far more palatable.
Unfortunately for both teams, the game will remain at its current 1 p.m. time slot on CBS. For Sunday Night Football between Weeks 5-13, the NFL must announce a flex at least 12 days in advance, and Tuesday's deadline passed without an announcement.
According to Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun, CBS protected the Ravens-Commanders matchup in anticipation of a potential flex. This is thanks to a new rule introduced last season, which allows CBS and FOX to protect one game a week from NBC and ESPN.
There's also the potential problem of the Ravens playing in prime-time too much early in the season. The aforementioned Bills game was on Sunday Night Football, and they also face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Three prime-time games in four weeks is a lot for any team, even a contender like Baltimore.
Still, considering that CBS fought to protect this game, there's a good chance that the majority of the country will see it in the early window. Daniels and Lamar Jackson should make for an electric matchup, and it could end up being the best game of the week.
Before then, though, the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday in their first divisional matchup of the season. Meanwhile, the Commanders play host to another AFC North team in the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
