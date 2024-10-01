Ravens Might Have Something in Rookie OL
For Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, his first start at the NFL level came a bit later than expected.
Rosengarten, a second-round rookie out of Washington, lost the starting right tackle job to versatile veteran Patrick Mekari to start the season. He rotated in briefly in the first two games of the season, even experiencing a true "Welcome to the NFL" moment against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, but not much in the way of extended action.
That all changed on Sunday, though. With left guard Andrew Vorhees out against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens moved Mekari there to fill his shoes and left right tackle duties to Rosengarten.
The rookie more than held his own in his first NFL start, finishing as the Ravens' highest-graded offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus at 75.9. His highlight came on the very first offensive play of the night, as he threw a crucial block on Derrick Henry's 87-yard touchdown run.
Still plenty to build on, but a very encouraging first start overall for Rosengarten.
"Obviously, Roger is a guy that's been coming on. He's a high draft pick; he's a guy that we have a lot of expectations for, and he didn't do anything in that game to dampen that down at all," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "I think you just kind of take it as comes every single week, and you try to put the best group out there that you can, and the next best guy that's playing and have everybody ready, so when need arises, you can put a player in there that can help you win."
The question going forward is if Rosengarten has done well enough to earn the starting job going forward. Mekari won the starting job for a reason, and it's very possible he slides right back in after Vorhees returns.
Rosengarten is the future at the position, though, it's just a matter of the Ravens believing he's the better option right now. Based on what he showed Sunday, Rosengarten's making quite a strong case for himself.
