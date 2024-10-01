Ravens Old Friend Praises John Harbaugh
For every coach that rises through the ranks on their way to earning a head coaching gig, there was a coach that helped give them the boost they needed.
That person for Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. During the pre-game show before the Seahawks lost to the Detroit Lions 42-29, Macdonald spoke about Harbaugh's impact and how he wouldn't be in the situation he's in now if it weren't for him.
“It meant everything," Macdonald said. "He’s the one that took a bet on me to begin with. He's invested in me really throughout the stage of my career. He saw a vision for my career. He’s definitely a mentor of mine and I look up to him. He’s a phenomenal coach [and] future Hall-of-Famer. I love him to death.”
Macdonald, 37, was at the University of Georgia from 2010 to 2013 and spent the latter three seasons as a defensive quality control before joining the Ravens as a defensive coaching intern in 2014. He rapidly rose through the ranks, becoming a defensive assistant for two seasons before being the defensive backs coach in 2017 and the linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020.
Macdonald got his first shot at running a defense when John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, hired him to be the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator. He helped coach the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff appearance, then found his way back to the Ravens as their defensive coordinator after the departure of Don "Wink" Martindale.
Macdonald spent two seasons as the playcaller for Baltimore's defense and made a name for himself in his second year at the helm. The Ravens' defense was the best in football last season, leading the league in sacks and turnovers and allowing the fewest points per game.
Macdonald's success led to him getting hired as the Seahawks' head coach this offseason after they let Pete Carroll go. Four games into his tenure, Seattle is 3-1 and in first place in the NFC West.
