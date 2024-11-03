Ravens vs. Broncos Preview: Rocky Road
With the Baltimore Ravens' five-game winning streak in the rear-view mirror, the goal is simple, start a new one. Of course, that is far easier said than done.
Next up is Sunday's home game against a sneaky-good Denver Broncos team. The Broncos, despite having next to no expectations heading into the season, share the same 5-3 record as the Ravens heading into this matchup. Even though their wins weren't against the stiffest competition (12-29 combined record), this is still a much better team than expected.
Besides, the Ravens found out the hard way last week that no win comes easily.
"The approach is the same – go out there and try to win a game, work hard throughout the week, make each other better and go execute on Sunday," tight end Mark Andrews said. "I don't think anything changed, as far as our approach. [We want to] win the game, [so] we've got to come to work and do our job and go out there and execute on Sunday to get in the 'W' column."
As has been the case for quite some time now, Denver's defense is by far its biggest strength. Entering this matchup, The Broncos ranks third in both total defense (282.6 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (15 points allowed per game). They're also quite opportunistic as they've forced 12 turnovers this season, with star cornerback Pat Surtain II having three picks by himself.
"[They're] a high-motor team [and a] high-motor defense," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "The defensive line is tremendous. They are the number three defense right now. Those guys are just flying around, making things happen, creating turnovers [and] creating chaos in the backfield. [They're] just an all-around good defense."
Offensively, Denver is more of a wild card. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has had his ups and downs, but is coming off his best passing performance last week with 284 yards and three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin also lead a quite solid rushing attack.
With how the Ravens' defense has been floundering all season, the pressure is on to get back on track.
"Pressure does two things; it either bursts pipes or makes diamonds, and like I said last year, [I'm] in the diamond-making business," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "And if you don't enjoy pressure as a defender and on this defense, what are you doing it for? So, that's what we're all about."
The last meeting between these two teams came on Dec. 4, 2022, which Baltimore won 10-9 at home. It was a pyrrhic victory, though, as Jackson suffered an injury that ultimately ended his season.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.
