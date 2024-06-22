Ravens Safety Sends Warning To Opposing Defenses
If the Baltimore Ravens' offense wasn't difficult enough to stop already, then it will be even tougher to slow down in 2024.
This offseason, the Ravens went out and signed the best running back of the past half-decade in Derrick Henry. Henry, who had 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, now joins the league's best rushing quarterback in Lamar Jackson and the top-ranked rushing offense, which should be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
The rest of the league will have to wait a few more months to see this duo in action, but the Ravens defense already has a clear picture of Jackson and Henry together thanks to offseason workouts. Clearly, safety Marcus Williams loves what he's seen so far.
"We're not going to go into how I'm going to tackle them, because I don't gotta tackle them," Williams said on NFL Network's "The Insiders." "That's all about the other team now. ... These other safeties that's gotta go up against them in the division, they're going to have a tough time. Lamar looks good, he's throwing the ball great. He's smooth, he's fast. I can't wait to see both of them on the field together."
Jackson and Henry will undoubtedly be a deadly combination, as the former has electrifying agility, the latter has bruising power and both of them are some of the most explosive players in the game. However, defenses will adjust as they see fit, so the Ravens stars will have to stay at the top of their games to get where they truly want to be.
