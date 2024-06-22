Former Ravens DE Considered Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell returned to his old stomping grounds by signing with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, but for a moment in time, it seemed like his NFL career may be at an end.
Campbell will turn 38 just before the regular season begins, and with him being a six-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the most-respected players in the league, he has almost nothing left to prove. Even last year with the Atlanta Falcons, he proved he can still play at a very high level as he tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks. With an outstanding 16-year career under his belt, no one would've blamed Campbell for hanging up his cleats.
However, Campbell ultimately decided that he had some gas in the tank, and decided to come back for his 17th NFL season.
"I thought about [retiring]," Campbell told the Palm Beach Post. "I don't think I thought about it very long though. ... If you're playing football at a high level, why not do it one more time? Just going through that process and trying to figure out if I really want to do it. It really just came down to just with the family, talking to the wife and kids. ... And it really came down to, do I want to go through the process of what it takes to be good again."
For Campbell, a former standout for the Miami Hurricanes, the Dolphins were a compelling destination for multiple reasons. Not only due to his history in the city, but also allowing him to reunite with Anthony Weaver, Baltimore's former defensive line coach who became Miami's defensive coordinator earlier this offseason.
"Huge, huge [selling point]," Campbell said. "Because I definitely had quite a few teams interested. And I feel like the main reason I wanted to come here was because I really believe in who Anthony Weaver is as a coach and our relationship. We talked a lot during the process, and he knows what I'm capable of doing. He understands my mind and how I see the game, and he trusts it."
Campbell spent three seasons in purple and black, recording 113 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in that time. While not the longest-tenured Raven, his impact on the field and in the locker room is unforgettable.
