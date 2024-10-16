Ravens' Run Defense Suffocating Opponents
When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens, the first thing that comes to mind is likely the dynamic rushing attack. After all, how could it not be with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry running wild over the past month?
However, Baltimore's run defense is arguably just as impressive, if not more so. Through Week 6, the Ravens have allowed the fewest rushing yards (59 per game) and yards per carry (three) in the league, and by a sizeable margin at that.
On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, who entered the game as the second-ranked rushing offense, Baltimore allowed just 52 rushing yards on 18 carries (2.9 yards per attempt). Granted, the Commanders were without starting running back Brian Robinson Jr., but Austin Ekeler and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels are both dangerous on the ground as well.
It's not just the defensive front excelling against the run, but the defense as a whole.
"Two things; our front – I'm talking about our defensive line, linebackers [and] our defensive ends – [is] playing really good technique, 80% of the time, and then 10% of the time, it's OK, then 10% of the time, it needs to be better, and they'll tell you that," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "But it's really good and physical and tough and disciplined.
"The other part of it is our DBs are showing up. Our DBs are showing up in the box and on the edge when they're supposed to – crack, replace. [They're] showing up on screens, which we consider part of the run defense. For the vast most part, our DBs also are also doing a really good job, so, to me, it's hand in hand."
When looking at specific players, defensive tackle Travis Jones immediately stands out. The third-year pro is in the midst of a breakout season, and leads the Ravens with an 80.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
With the Ravens dominating the ground game on both sides of the ball, they're on pace for a place in history. According to ESPN, Baltimore has a +878 rushing yard differential over their opponents. That's the most in NFL history through six games, beating out the Chicago Bears in 1934 (+855) and 1984 (+828).
In essence, the Ravens have forced their opponents to be very one-dimensional on offense. While the pass defense definitely needs work, the fact that they've been so dominant against the run is something to be proud of.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!