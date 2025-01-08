Ravens' Derrick Henry Refutes Lamar Jackson Critics
In their first rodeo together, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have not only had arguably the best seasons of their careers, but have made each other better too.
Jackson has a very real case for his third MVP award after putting together one of the best seasons by a quarterback of all time. Henry, meanwhile, rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a career-best 5.9 yards per carry.
With Jackson in a fierce battle for MVP, some detractors have attempted to use Henry's outstanding season to discredit his own accomplishments. If anything, Henry and Jackson add to each other's cases, not take away from them.
"You can put anybody by Lamar, and they're going to have a hell of a year," Henry told reporters Tuesday. "That's just the type of player he is. My success shouldn't knock his or vice versa. Lamar is the main reason why I came here – to play with a Hall of Fame [-caliber] quarterback, MVP-caliber quarterback.
"I've been seeing all the chatter. I forgot who said it, [but we should] celebrate the two – him and [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh Allen. They both had a hell of a year this year. I feel like Lamar – in his case – I feel like his stats can be even better. I feel like he's the best player in the league, and it's only going to get better from here. I don't feel like what I've done should hurt him. I feel like he's helped me even more."
Now that the regular season is over and all award races should be decided, all eyes are on the postseason for Baltimore. The Ravens have come up short in the playoffs over the past few years, but having Henry this time around could be the boost they need to get over the top, even if he doesn't want to talk about it yet.
"I'm not going to get into all of that," Henry said. "I just wanted to come here to make an impact and be an adding piece to this offense, to this team, to help them get to where they want to go, and this week is a first step. We have to work hard this week and practice execution to go out there and do it on Saturday."
