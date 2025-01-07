Ravens' Zay Flowers Misses First Practice of Wild Card Week
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers did not participate in Tuesday's practice, the team's first of the week.
Flowers, who finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Thankfully, he avoided a major injury, a minor miracle considering it initially looked to be non-contact.
"It's not a season-ending injury, so it's just going to be day to day," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "[Flowers] is going to try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can, and we'll see where that takes us."
Reports claimed that Flowers suffered a knee sprain, though Harbaugh declined to confirm the exact nature of the injury.
If Flowers can't go, it would be a major loss for the Ravens' offense. The former Boston College standout not only became Baltimore's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021 this season, but the team's first Pro Bowl receiver in franchise history (not counting those who made it as returners). That said, the Ravens feel confident in their remaining weapons to help shoulder the load.
Flowers was the only Raven to miss practice, but two others in safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and running back Justice Hill (concussion/illness) were limited participants. Hamilton was briefly shaken up during the game against Cleveland, but returned soon thereafter. Hill has missed the past two games, the first due to a concussion and the second due to illness. Guard Patrick Mekari, who was not listed in the injury report, returned to practice after only playing six snaps against Cleveland due to illness.
Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who has been out since Week 6 with a knee injury, was a full participant in his return to practice.
The Ravens host the rival PIttsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.
