Ravens' Lamar Jackson Celebrates 28th Birthday, Super Bowl Incoming?
As Lamar Jackson celebrates his 28th birthday on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback's goal as when he entered the league at just 21 years old.
There's no denying that Jackson has had an incredible career to this point, already winning two MVP awards and setting several NFL records. However, postseason success continues to eludes both him and the Ravens, as he's constantly reminded of.
Most recently, Jackson and the Ravens came up short in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship Game. Even as the Ravens had another great season and prepare to open the playoffs on Saturday night, that defeat still haunts him.
"When you get that close and see all your dreams fall apart?" Jackson said, per the Ravens' site. "We put up 10 points. Actually, I look at it like we only put up seven points as an offense. I don't even count the field goal, because we didn't finish that drive like we wanted either.
"We drove the ball, but we didn't punch in. It's time to punch it in this year."
Even with those past shortcomings, this season may be the best chance for Jackson to finally get over the help. Not only is he having a historic season with plenty of outstanding teammates around him, but he could follow in the footsteps of his predecessors.
When the Ravens won their first Super Bowl in the 2000 season, starting quarterback Trent Dilfer was 28. When the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in the 2012 season, starting quarterback Joe Flacco was 28. Will they win their third Super Bowl with another 28-year-old quarterback? They certainly hope so.
"The questions I get asked all the time about him are, 'What's it like to play with him,' or 'What's he like as a person,'" fullback Patrick Ricard said. "He's always tried to be like one of the guys, which can be kind of hard because he's an MVP caliber player. It's an honor to play with someone that good. It only makes you want to play harder.
"With all he's done, all the accolades, the only thing he doesn't have is a Super Bowl. Once that does happen for him, the haters can't say anything. People love to hate in this world, even greatness. Guys like Tom Brady and LeBron James have haters. Once he gets that ring, you can't really say anything else about him."
Jackson has faced no shortage of criticism throughout his career, and even if he wins a ring, he expects it to continue. As long as he's winning, then he's more than satisfied.
"They'll probably say I can't do it again," Jackson said. "But I'd rather them say that."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!