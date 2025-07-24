Ravens Pro Bowler Reveals Unique Training Method
Having a diverse background with other sports can help football players further develop at their respective positions because the skills needed to execute one are transferable to improvement at another. When it comes to players who line up in the trenches on offense and front seven on defense, former wrestling experience is a great indicator that the player has a good understanding of leverage when it comes to gaining and exploiting it.
Growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley earned varsity letters in both football and basketball at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. As part of his training regimen while away from the team this offseason, he became one of the latest players to take part in FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer's mixed martial arts training program at his gym Unbreakable in Hollywood, California.
This marked his first year incorporating a nontraditional training method such as Greco wrestling, which is a discipline that is tailor-made for trench players because it focuses on upper body strength, hand-fighting increased stamina.
"I just think being able to get better at different things and different muscle groups doing different activities, and I think one of those things like Greco wrestling is something that can really help offensive [and] defensive linemen working in those positions," Stanley said Tuesday.
After years of dealing with nagging injuries, the 2016 first-rounder started and played in every game for the first time in his career last season and had a resurgence in his play as well, earning his second career Pro Bowl, which led to him receiving his second multi-year extension from the Ravens in March.
Last year was also Stanley's first as the unquestioned leader of the Ravens' offensive line room after the team moved on from veterans Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses during the 2024 offseason. While veteran nose tackle John Jenkins is the oldest player on this year's team at 36 years old, Stanley is now the longest tenured player on the roster following the release of seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker back in May. It's a mantle that he never imagined he'd hold but is honored to have nonetheless.
"I definitely was made aware from my younger teammates, but it's cool," Stanley said. "I never really imagined that being the case, but I think it's very cool. It's a big blessing."
Unlike last year when the Ravens had three starting spots along their offensive line up for grabs, they brought back all but one starter from the 2024 season. The lone departure was veteran Patrick Mekari, who opened last season as the starting right tackle but played the bulk of it at left guard after an early injury.
One of the incumbents is fourth-year pro Daniel Faalele, who went from a dark horse candidate to win one of the starting guard spots last year after being a career tackle to not only starting every game on the right side but earning Pro Bowl alternate honors by the end of the season. The 2022 fourth-rounder is one of several key players heading into a contract year in 2025 and spent part of his offseason training with Stanley, who had high praise for him.
"Daniel is taking a really tough approach on himself this off season," Stanley said. "He's been working his butt off every day. He's been pushing himself, and I've been very proud of how far he has gone."
The 10th-year veteran also shared his thoughts on the lone battle for a starting spot on the offense, which is next to him at left guard. Third-year pro Andrew Vorhees and fifth-year veteran Ben Cleveland are the two frontrunners to win the job heading into training camp, according to offensive line coach George Warhop.
"You have to work a lot of time together. It takes time; it takes hours. I think stuff like that just can't come overnight, or it can't just happen talking to someone. It takes working together, and it's going to take a lot of reps. Andrew is a very smart guy, and we talk a lot, and I think we're on the same page about a lot of things."
Continuity is key to any unit on either side of the ball being able to operate smoothly and execute at a high level, but especially on the offensive line. While Stanley is grateful to have four of the five starters he ended the season with returning, he knows there is still work to be done and plenty of room to improve.
"It makes a difference that we have that chemistry from last year, but I still think that we still need to push ourselves to be even better," Stanley said. "Just like last year, I have full confidence in the people we're going to have out there."
