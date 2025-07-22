15 Ravens to Watch in Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 training camp is finally here as the rookies have already been in the building for a week and will be joined by returning players and offseason veteran acquisitions starting on Tuesday.
It won't be much longer until they strap on the pads, and then come joint practices and exhibition games. This offseason has been a highly productive one for the two-time defending AFC North champions with all the talent they retained, returned and acquired via free agency and the NFL Draft.
Below is a list of players to keep an eye on over the next month and a half who are either new, coming back from injury or are vying for a starting spot or key rotational role.
WR DeAndre Hopkins: The on-field connection between the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will be one of the top storylines worth following during training camp because it could have one of the biggest ramifications come playoff time in got-to-have-it clutch moments.
CB Jaire Alexander: The two-time Pro Bowler became the fifth former first-round pick to join the Ravens' loaded secondary last month during minicamp. He watched from the sidelines in those practices after signing, but will get to hit the field with his new teammates soon. Getting on the same page by establishing strong communication and on-field rapport will be vital to the unit avoiding the same lack of cohesion struggles that plagued them in the first half of last season.
OLB Mike Green: Now that the Ravens' second-rounder is finally under contract, he can solely focus on football and training camp is where the trench players can show off more than just their explosive get-offs. The second-round rookie has a chance to carve out a sizable role for himself on defense as a rotational pass rusher and then some if he hits the ground rolling.
WR LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie has the inside track on being the Ravens' next starting punt returner after being one of the best in the nation at the collegiate level for two different programs. With his dynamic and explosive playmaking ability in space, it will be fun to see the ways offensive coordinator Todd Monken can come up with to make him an all-purpose weapon.
K Tyler Loop: Perhaps no player on the team is under more pressure heading into this training camp than the sixth-round rookie specialist. Not only is he the first player at his position the Ravens ever used a draft pick on, but he's also competing with undrafted rookie John Hoyland for the chance to replace a franchise legend and future Hall of Famer, Justin Tucker, who was released back in May.
OL Emery Jones Jr.: A shoulder injury has kept the third-round rookie from taking the field in any sort of capacity other than as an observer and while he still might be sidelined to open training camp, the Ravens expect him to be a participant at some point. It'll be interesting to see if Jones Jr. will have enough time to get in the race for the Ravens' starting left guard spot or at least show enough to make the team feel comfortable with him as a primary backup at one or more positions.
DB Malaki Starks: Even before Ar'Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles, the Ravens first-round rookie was slated to have a prominent role in the Ravens defense. Building up more chemistry with two-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton and the other starting members of the secondary will be vital and a huge focus leading up to the regular season opener and beyond.
OG Andrew Vorhees: The third-year pro is technically the incumbent left guard, having opened last season as the starter after winning the job in training camp and the preseason. He'll need to do it again while taking his game up a notch to ensure it happens again with the hopes of staying healthy this time around after losing his spot in the starting lineup the first time due to injury.
ILB Trenton Simpson: Last year, the Ravens gave the 2023 third-rounder every opportunity to win and keep the starting WILL/weak side spot next to three-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith. He was benched after their late bye. He has been given several endorsements and votes of confidence from coaches and teammates this offseason, but will need to show his maturation on the field to reclaim the top spot on the depth chart even though he's the leading candidate.
RB Keaton Mitchell: Now that he is more than a year and a half removed from the major knee injury that cut his promising rookie season short in 2023, the former undrafted gem feels faster than ever and is excited to contribute in multiple phases of the game. Breakaway speed, stability in his recovered knee and agility will be traits to look for when watching him as he is set to round out the Ravens' backfield rotation and be the top kick returner option.
DB Sanoussi Kane/Beau Brade: These two second-year pros are sharing a slot because they're vying for the same role as the No. 3 safety in the Ravens defense to help offset the loss of Washington until he can return or perhaps even longer. Their competition will likely go down to the wire and could ultimately result in a split of the duties if neither clearly separates himself from the other.
ILB Teddye Buchanan: The fourth-round rookie has a chance to push Simpson for a starting spot outright or at least earn a share of another two-man rotation as was the case at the position down the stretch last season with much success. Proving he can be an ace on special teams first and foremost will go a long way towards him earning meaningful snaps on defense in the regular season.
DT Aneas Peebles: This is the time of year when the big boys up front finally get their chance to shine, and even though the sixth-round rookie is undersized, he'll be able to showcase his ability as a penetrating interior presence as a pass rusher when the pads come on. His natural low leverage, given his size, and explosive first step are tools that will help him stand out and earn a regular role on defense.
WR Devontez Walker: After a quiet rookie season as a pass catcher, the second-year pro was one of the stars of the offseason program, showing more nuance and proving he can be more than just a vertical threat. Proving it with pads on and in preseason games will go a long way to showing he deserves more than just a primary backup role.
CB Reuben Lowery: Given the Ravens' large draft class and other offseason additions, it will be quite challenging for an undrafted rookie to make the team this year, but not entirely impossible. If there's an early favorite to defy the odds, it's the undersized nickel from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga who consistently made plays during OTAs and minicamp. He'll need to continue to get his hands on the ball even more to give himself the best chance at earning a roster spot.
