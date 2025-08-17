Ravens WR Breaks Out vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens are leaving the Lone Star State with a 31-13 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Out of everyone on the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Devontez Walker should be the most pleased about his performance. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised his performance following the game.
"I feel like 'Tez' [Devontez Walker] played well. I'll have to watch the tape, honestly, to have a full evaluation. You watch so many things [from the sideline], but I felt like he played well from my perspective. I've just got to watch it more," Harbaugh said postgame.
Walker had six catches for 61 yards to lead the Ravens in the win. He caught all of his passes from quarterback Cooper Rush, who also shared kind words about Walker following the victory.
"'Tez' [Devontez Walker] has tons of potential," Rush said postgame.
"He can really run. It's fun working with him. [It's been good to] keep building his confidence [by] giving him the ball. Tonight, he was sharp, [and] he was where he was supposed to be when he needed to be, and he made the plays. [He had a] really good third-down catch [and] a couple good ones in zone [coverage]. [He also had a] low catch on a hook route. [He did a good job] coming back to the ball [as well]. He showed some big signs."
Walker, a second-year pro out of North Carolina, managed to have just one catch for 21 yards in his rookie season. His first NFL catch was a touchdown from Lamar Jackson, which is a sign that he can make big plays.
Walker explained after the game about the difference between this season and last and why he thinks he can do more this year.
"[It was] mostly this offseason ran the whole route tree with my trainer," Walker said.
"It was a big thing, just being able to run the whole [route] tree and get comfortable with that. Then getting more comfortable with the playbook and stuff like that. The more comfortable I got with that, the faster I could go out there and play and not have to think. So, I feel like that was the biggest improvement – the route tree and being in the playbook."
Now that Walker has some experience under his belt, he is more prepared for what's to come. He still projects as the team's fourth wide receiver, but the Ravens could count on him more often in 2025.
If the Ravens can get even more production out of Walker in the upcoming season, the offense could be even more unstoppable.
Walker and the Ravens have one more preseason game left before preparing for their regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
