Ravens to Make Uncommon Roster Decision
The Baltimore Ravens are just one preseason game away from having to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53. Head coach John Harbaugh revealed the team is planning to make an uncommon decision while doing so, too.
According to Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com, Harbaugh said the Ravens' current plan is to carry four running backs.
That could always change depending on how Baltimore's final preseason game against the Washington Commanders plays out, but the news doesn't come as a total surprise as the team is loaded at the position and prides itself on having a run-first mentality on offense.
It is typical that NFL teams only keep three running backs on their 53-man rosters to allow enough depth at other positions. That is what the Ravens chose to do a year ago.
However, if Baltimore keeps its word, that would likely mean that veterans Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell are all locks to make the team, leaving just one spot for several other intriguing options.
That spot will be fought for by Rasheen Ali, D'Ernest Johnson and Myles Gaskin. It's safe to assume Ali is the current favorite following two strong showings in the preseason, though.
Last week, he carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and had a 69-yard kick return that set up his own rushing touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener.
Then Ali impressed again in the Ravens' latest 31-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 62 yards along with reeling in one catch for 10 yards.
Baltimore has also invested draft capital in him as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He would have also likely been taken earlier if he hadn't ruptured his biceps tendon during Senior Bowl practices leading up the game.
Ali played his college ball at Marshall, where he rushed for 2,831 yards and 39 touchdowns from 2020-23. He also reeled in 76 catches for 565 yards and three more scores during the span.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!