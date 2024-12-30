Ravens Down to Two Possible Playoff Seeds
It's hard to think of another time where the NFL playoff picture was this clear with regular season football left to play.
Entering the final week of the regular season, 12 of 14 playoff spots have already been clinched, and four teams are already locked into certain seeds. Three of those four teams reside in the AFC, and while the Baltimore Ravens are not one of them, they're not far off.
Baltimore's playoff outlook is now crystal clear: win the AFC North and get the No. 3 seed, or lose it and get the No. 5 seed as the top wild card team.
The Ravens can clinch the No. 3 seed, and thus guarantee at least one home playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium, if they beat the Cleveland Browns or if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals. They would then face the No. 6 seed, very likely the Los Angeles Chargers in a rematch of Week 12's "HarBowl," which John Harbaugh's Ravens won 30-23 at SoFi Stadium. However, Baltimore would face Pittsburgh for the third time this season if the Steelers lose and the Chargers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.
On the other hand, the Ravens would fall down to the No. 5 seed, and likely be on the road for the entire postseason, if they lose and the Steelers win. In that case, they're guaranteed to face the No. 4 seed Houston Texans, the same team they just humiliated 31-2 on Christmas Day. The Steelers would then host the Chargers at Acrisure Stadium.
Previously, there was a very slim chance for the Ravens to move up to the No. 2 seed, which required them to win out and the Buffalo Bills to lose out. The Bills' dominant win over the New York Jets on Sunday put a swift end to that, however.
The Ravens and Browns will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the Ravens completely in control of their own fate.
