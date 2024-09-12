Ravens LB Impresses in First Career Start
How the Baltimore Ravens fill the void left by All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen departing in free agency for the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers is among the burning questions heading into this season.
Second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson got his chance on Sept. 5 in the Ravens' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Clemson product impressed in the eyes of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, though, he noted Simpson still has plenty of room to improve throughout the season.
"I thought Trenton [Simpson] played well," Harbaugh said. "[He] flew around, played good football, [he] did a lot of things right for sure, and he's going to build on that. He'll build on that, and he'll keep growing as a player. Out here in practice today, he did some good things, but he did a couple of things that weren't great, and we'll coach him off of those things, too, just like every player."
Simpson had five tackles, one quarterback hit and a 0.5 sack in the 27-20 loss to Kansas City. He also had a crucial pass defended that allowed the Ravens a chance to get the ball back with under two minutes left in the game.
Baltimore is dealing with plenty of change from a defense that was first in sacks and turnovers and allowed the fewest points per game last season. The Ravens also lost outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who was second on the team with 9.5 sacks, and safety Geno Stone, who led the league with seven interceptions in 2023. Clowney signed with the Carolina Panthers and Stone is now on the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens also lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as he's now the Seattle Seahawks head coach. In his place is former inside linebackers coach Zach Orr, who's in his first season as the defensive play caller.
The growing pains were evident at different points throughout the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs, including when rookie receiver Xavier Worthy was wide open for a 35-yard touchdown.
The only thing that can help the defense grow is more playing time together. And if Baltimore is going to get close to the form it was in last season, it'll need Simpson to continue to improve as the season progresses.
Baltimore (0-1) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
