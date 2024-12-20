Ravens LB Thriving In Larger Role
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison has waited patiently for his chance to shine at the NFL level, and now that it's finally here, he's taking advantage of it.
Harrison, a 2020 third-round pick by Baltimore, saw action as a rotational linebacker earlier in the season, but was thrust into a larger role when Roquan Smith missed the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, he recorded a career-high 13 total tackles and laid some huge hits to help the Ravens earn a 30-23 victory on the road.
Even with Smith returning to the lineup, Harrison has remained a key part of the defense as he leads a rotation consisting of him, Chris Board and Trenton Simpson. In fact, he just played a career-high 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. He's played a big role in the Ravens' defensive turnaround, and it's been a big confidence-booster for him personally.
"It feels good, it's like a reward for me," Harrison said. "I always dreamed of having this opportunity. I had it earlier in my career, but it slipped away. This time, I feel like I have a good grasp of things.
"I'm studying more, and getting more reps. That combination allows me not to think as much and lets me go out there playing free and confident in my decision-making."
Harrison is a big linebacker at 255 pounds, so his physicality is a huge asset to the defense. More than anything, though, he plays with a passion that's helped the defense thrive in recent weeks.
"It's been that way since the second Cincinnati game," Harrison said. "I think we've been harder on each other, more accountable, holding everybody to the standard that we want to play. We had tough times and tough talks, but we got through it. Now we're playing well."
On Saturday, Harrison and the Ravens face a tough challenge against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, The fifth-year linebacker has only beaten the Steelers once, and he's not happy about that fact.
"That definitely bothers me," Harrison said. "I've only beaten them once, and I've been here for five years. That's crazy. It irritates me."
