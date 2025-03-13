Ravens GM Excited to Land DeAndre Hopkins
At long last, DeAndre Hopkins is a Baltimore Raven.
After years of speculation and rumors, the Ravens signed the five-time Pro Bowl receiver to a one-year deal for their first external signing of free agency. Hopkins, 32, may not be quite as a dangerous as he was in his younger days, but Baltimore is still very excited to finally have him.
To that point, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement once the signing became official on Thursday morning.
"We are happy to bring DeAndre Hopkins to the Ravens," General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "D-Hop is a player whom we have competed against and admired for a long time. He fits our style of play and is another weapon for our offense.
"We are excited to watch him play and congratulate DeAndre and his family."
Even in his early 30s, Hopkins is still a very solid receiver. He had 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 regular-season games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season after coming over at the trade deadline. In 2023, he had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans, marking the seventh 1,000-yard season of his illustrious career.
In Baltimore, Hopkins slots in as a strong No. 3 wideout behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Both of those players had career seasons in 2024, the former even becoming the first Pro Bowl receiver in Ravens history, so they're locked in as the top two. Hopkins will be excellent support for them, and take some of the pressure off him to be a No. 1 option, as he has been for most of his career.
Additionally, he also gets to team up with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, two players he's admired for a very long time. He briefly played alongside Henry in Tennessee, but this is his first time playing alongside Jackson.
