Ravens Rising Lineman Could Make Position Change
The Baltimore Ravens are expecting to have a different team in 2025 than they did this past season.
One position group that is due for some changes is the offensive line. While Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is "optimistic" that the team will re-sign Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, there are plans for second-year pro Roger Rosengarten to move from the right to the left if needed.
"That would be one of the options we could go to," DeCosta said of Rosengarten.
"It would depend on the Draft and different things like that and free agency. I think we'll probably keep Ronnie [Stanley]; [I'm] hopeful that we will, but if we don't, we'll have an option, and that would be one of them, for sure."
The team also has a potential hole to fill at left guard, where Patrick Mekari is expected to test free agency.
If Mekari doesn't return to the Ravens, third-year pro Andrew Vorhees could be in line for a bigger role.
"Yes, [Andrew] Vorhees has a great shot at that. He looked really good at the end of the year when he played. There are other guys in there, too, in that mix," DeCosta said.
"Yes, it was early in [Andrew Vorhees'] career, and someone came in there and played really well. Pat [Mekari] went in there and played great, and that was the better option, but Andrew was working all the way through and developing and then all of a sudden – boom – he's back on the field. You guys don't see the practices, but then he's back on the field, and he played really well. That was because of all the work between then and when he got his opportunity."
If Vorhees comes back stronger, Stanley re-signs and Rosengarten continues to develop, the Ravens should have a very good offensive line to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson.
