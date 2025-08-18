Ravens Rival Listening to Offers for All-Pro Defender
The Baltimore Ravens could soon have one less star to worry about in the AFC North.
According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cincinnati Bengals are listening to trade offers for All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson with contract talks at an impasse.
It's still unclear if Hendrickson will ultimately be dealt as it is difficult to imagine the Bengals still being Super Bowl contenders without him. It would also be just the second time in the modern NFL era that a player leads the NFL in sacks and is traded the following season.
However, if Hendrickson were to be traded, there would be a massive sigh of relief in the division and potentially AFC, if he moves conferences.
The 30-year-old is the NFL's reigning sack leader after notching 17.5 last season. In fact, it was his second straight year with 17.5 sacks, which makes him undoubedly one of the best players at his position in the league.
Hendrickson has recorded 17 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble in eight meetings with the Ravens from 2021-24.
It's going to cost any interested teams a lot to pull him out of Cincinnati, though. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals' asking price includes a young defensive player and first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Hendrickson is worth that, but he is also going to demand a potential record-breaking contract extension as part of the trade. Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt just reset the market this offseason with a three-year, $123 million deal that pays him an average of $41 million per year.
Hendrickson joined the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million contract in 2021. Since then, he has recorded 155 tackles, 57 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed.
He began his NFL career as the No. 103 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Hendrickson underwhelmed through the first three years of his professional career but broke out in 2020 with 13.5 sacks.
The Saints were not willing to take the gamble on him with just a one-year sample size at that production, though.
The question now is, are the Bengals willing to with plenty of years at that production? The Ravens are certainly hoping that's not the case.
