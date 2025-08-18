Raven Country

Ravens Rival Listening to Offers for All-Pro Defender

The Baltimore Ravens' AFC North rival could soon move on from one of their best players.

Aaron Becker

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) holds up his finger after a defensive stop with 4 seconds left in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) holds up his finger after a defensive stop with 4 seconds left in the second half the NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Denver Broncos 15-10. / Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens could soon have one less star to worry about in the AFC North.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cincinnati Bengals are listening to trade offers for All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson with contract talks at an impasse.

It's still unclear if Hendrickson will ultimately be dealt as it is difficult to imagine the Bengals still being Super Bowl contenders without him. It would also be just the second time in the modern NFL era that a player leads the NFL in sacks and is traded the following season.

However, if Hendrickson were to be traded, there would be a massive sigh of relief in the division and potentially AFC, if he moves conferences.

The 30-year-old is the NFL's reigning sack leader after notching 17.5 last season. In fact, it was his second straight year with 17.5 sacks, which makes him undoubedly one of the best players at his position in the league.

Hendrickson has recorded 17 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble in eight meetings with the Ravens from 2021-24.

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) gestures to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after tackling him in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the season with a 41-38 loss to the Ravens. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's going to cost any interested teams a lot to pull him out of Cincinnati, though. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals' asking price includes a young defensive player and first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hendrickson is worth that, but he is also going to demand a potential record-breaking contract extension as part of the trade. Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt just reset the market this offseason with a three-year, $123 million deal that pays him an average of $41 million per year.

Hendrickson joined the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million contract in 2021. Since then, he has recorded 155 tackles, 57 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed.

He began his NFL career as the No. 103 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Hendrickson underwhelmed through the first three years of his professional career but broke out in 2020 with 13.5 sacks.

The Saints were not willing to take the gamble on him with just a one-year sample size at that production, though.

The question now is, are the Bengals willing to with plenty of years at that production? The Ravens are certainly hoping that's not the case.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Aaron Becker
AARON BECKER

Aaron Becker is a Baltimore Ravens beat reporter for On SI, delivering original reporting for one of the NFL’s premiere franchises. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for Pittsburgh Sports Now and Yardbarker from 2022 to ’24. Becker began his career working in communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to ’21 and Kansas City Chiefs from 2021 to ‘22. He graduated from Point Park University with a B.A. in broadcast reporting.

Home/News