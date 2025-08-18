Ravens Interested in Reunion with Former All-Pro Defender
The Baltimore Ravens already have arguably the best secondary in the NFL, but they may not be done adding to it with a potential reunion on the horizon.
Veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller recently worked out for the Ravens, according to multiple reports.
Fuller, 33, last played in the NFL during the 2022 season with Baltimore. However, he recorded just three tackles before suffering a torn ACL in the Week 1 game against the New York Jets.
Fuller has not played since, but he could prove to have some football left in him after taking the past couple of years off to get fully healthy.
When healthy, Fuller was been one of the better players at his position in the league. He began his NFL career as a the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Fuller went on to spend the next seven years in Chicago, where he racked up 390 tackles, four forced fumbles, 82 passes defensed and 19 interceptions.
He was eventually released by the Bears in 2021 following a down year but quickly landed with the Denver Broncos on a one-year, $9.5 million deal.
However, Fuller failed to record a single turnover for the first time in his professional career and did not appear in the Broncos’ Week 8 matchup against Washington due to poor play.
That led many to speculate whether Denver was going to move on from him leading up to the NFL trade deadline, but no deal was ever materialized.
Fuller then landed with the Ravens the next offseason and the rest is history.
It's unclear how much interest there is on both sides. Baltimore is already loaded at cornerback with Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others, on the roster.
For a team looking to finally get over the hump in the playoffs and reach its Super Bowl aspirations, having too much talent is never a bad thing, though. So a reunion between Fuller and the Ravens can not be ruled out quite yet.
Fuller is a native of Baltimore, Maryland.
