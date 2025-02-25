Ravens Set to Meet With Star RB
The Baltimore Ravens already have one of the best running backs in the NFL with Derrick Henry but the team could be looking to address the future of its backfield in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Ravens are one of many teams set to host Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty for a formal meeting. Other teams include the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.
Jeanty, who finished as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race to Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, had a historical year at Boise State this past season. In the Heisman race, he finished ahead of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.
With 2,601 rushing yards, Jeanty fell just 28 yards short of the all-time single-season rushing yards record set by Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders in 1988. Jeanty finished the season with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns along with 23 catches for 138 yards and another score. He topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in all 14 of Boise State's game, including in the 31-14 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Fiesta Bowl.
While the Ravens are expected to remain in Super Bowl contention next season with Henry still leading the way, the future beyond next year remains uncertain for the 31-year-old. He said he wants to retire a Raven but will now be heading into his 10th season in the league. Adding Jeanty to the fold could give Baltimore another backfield beast to develop in the coming seasons while Henry nears retirement.
Baltimore led the NFL in total offensive yards per game (424.9) and total rushing yards per game (187.6) during the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!