Ravens Expected to Sign Rookie Kicker
The Baltimore Ravens could soon be making an addition at kicker following the release of Justin Tucker.
Per reports from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are "expected" to sign Wyoming undrafted kicker John Hoyland after rookie minicamp is over. Baltimore drafted Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but could now have two rookies at the position for next season.
A Broomfield, CO native, Hoyland spent five seasons at Wyoming where he went 73 of 92 on field goals (79.3 percent) and 146 of 147 on extra points.
Hoyland's best season came in 2022 when he hit all 28 extra points and went 22 of 25 on field goals with a long of 55 yards. During his final year at Wyoming this past season, he hit 15 of 19 field goals, which included 6 of 7 from within 40-49 yards and a perfect mark from inside 40 yards.
The Ravens released Tucker after 13 seasons with the team. Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that the move was a "football decision."
The NFL's investigation of Tucker is still ongoing.
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."
Once Hoyland signs, he will look to challenge Loop for the starting job ahead of the 2025 season, a task that won't be easy for the undrafted rookie.
