Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for 2025 Draft Class
Day 1 of the Baltimore Ravens' three-day rookie minicamp is shaping up to be an exciting one. Not only did they sign nine of their 11 draft picks to their rookie deals, but they've now revealed jersey numbers for the entire draft class.
Each player's new jersey number is as follows.
- S Malaki Starks - No. 24
- OLB Mike Green - No. 45
- OT Emery Jones Jr. - No. 51
- LB Teddye Buchanan - No. 40
- OT Carson Vinson - No. 71
- K Tyler Loop - No. 33
- CB Bilhal Kone - No. 31
- WR LaJohntay Wester - No. 83
- DT Aeneas Peebles - No. 93
- CB Robert Longerbeam - No. 37
- G Garrett Dellinger - No. 74
The Ravens already revealed that Starks would wear No. 24, which fellow safety Beau Brade wore last year, shortly after the draft. The No. 27 overall pick wore the same number at Georgia, and does so for a very personal reason.
"When I was seven, my cousin who was like my brother, passed away when he was nine,"Starks said during a 2023 press conference at Georgia. "I started playing football before him. When he started playing football, he started wearing No. 24 and I switched because I was like, 'I don't want you wearing the same number as me. I don't want you copying me.' When he passed away, I switched back to 24.
"That's why I wear No. 24. Most people just look at it as a number, but to me it's much more. I know if I take care of what I need to take care of, I know his name will forever live long. That's huge to me."
The other rookie numbers are all new, and many of them chose numbers assigned to players who recently left Baltimore. Of that group, Peebles is probably the most notable, as he's wearing the same number as Calais Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler who was rumored to return to Baltimore this offseason before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
