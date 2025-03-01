Ravens Named Fit for Vikings OT
The Baltimore Ravens seem confident that they can re-sign star left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a new deal, but with just 10 days remaining until he can speak to other teams, the chances of getting a deal done look somewhat bleak.
Stanley, 30, is set to become the top offensive tackle on the market after a resurgence in 2024. He will definitely be paid as such, probably making upwards of $20 million per year. If the Ravens don't pay him that, some other team will.
The ideal scenario would be to bring Stanley back, but if they can't, the Ravens need to have some backup plan in place. Perhaps that plan could even come in the form of another free agent.
According to NFL.com's Nick Shook, the Ravens would be an ideal fit for Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Cam Robinson if Stanley departs.
"Baltimore could go in a different direction entirely, though, and pursue Cam Robinson, who could cost them potentially $5-6 million less per year. Only one year younger than Stanley, Robinson is coming off a productive 2024 season in which he served as Sam Darnold's blind-side protector after being acquired by Minnesota from Jacksonville near the trade deadline. His impact and effectiveness at tackle was immediate, as if he'd been with the Vikings for years.
"The Ravens could also look to the draft to address this need, especially after hitting on right tackle Roger Rosengarten in Round 2 last year. But with Baltimore in prime contending position, it seems unlikely that they would rely on another draft pick to step in and immediately contribute in Year 1."
Robinson, 29, spent his entire eight-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before they traded him to the Vikings at the deadline. He filled in well for the injured Christian Darrisaw and helped the Vikings finish with a surprising 14-3 record, even though the end of the season was a disappointment.
Robinson is just over a year younger than Stanley, and if the latter leaves, this signing could be the most seamless way to replace him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!