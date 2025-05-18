Ravens Will Face Grueling Mid-Season Road Trip
Back-to-back road games are nothing new for the Baltimore Ravens as they, like every other NFL team, usually face that challenge multiple times per season. Three straight road games, however, now that's something different.
In one of the few unlucky draws on their 2025 schedule, the Ravens will indeed play three consecutive true road games in the middle of the season. They'll face the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 and finally the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
Minnesota may be the only one of those teams that made the playoffs last year, but being away from home for so long is still tough regardless of the opponents.
CBS Sports' John Breech pointed out this odd quirk, noting that the Ravens - along with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans - have their work cut out for them based on past records.
"The Patriots, Ravens and Titans all have one big thing in common this year: They're the only teams in the league that got scheduled to play three straight road games," Breech wrote. "NFL teams that have gotten stuck with a three-game road trip are a combined 34-35 on those trips since 2018. However, it's been ugly over the last three seasons with 12 teams going a combined 12-24 on their three-game trips. That includes the Bills going 1-2 last year."
The Ravens have been pretty good on the road recently, boasting a 13-4 record away from M&T Bank Stadium over the past two seasons. They'll certainly be tested in that department this upcoming year, however.
Technically, Baltimore played three straight road games in 2023, but that included a game against the Titans in London where they were the "road" team. This time, though, there's no international games to put an asterisk on this streak.
How Baltimore rises to face this challenge could go a long way towards determining its season as a whole.
