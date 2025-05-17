How Brock Purdy Deal Affects Ravens, Lamar Jackson
Extending star quarterback Lamar Jackson is at the top of the Baltimore Ravens' remaining offseason agenda, and judging by previous comments from the team's brass, it seems like it's a matter of when, not if.
The more they wait, though, the more costly a new deal may be.
On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers became the latest team to hand out a massive quarterback deal, signing former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension with $181 million in guarantees. Purdy, 25, now ranks seventh in the league in annual value ($53 million, tied with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff) and fifth in total value.
In turn, Jackson - who signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens in 2023 - now falls to 10th in annual value ($52 million) and seventh in total value. For now, that is.
Again, it's very likely that Jackson will sign a new extension this offseason. Even though he's signed through the 2027 season, more and more players are signing extensions earlier than before, and the Ravens seem more than OK with doing the same for Jackson.
"The value is the top," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on March 31. "When Lamar gets paid, he's going to be the highest-paid player in football, just like he was last time. I think every contract he signs, probably until he decides to hang up his cleats, he's going to be that guy."
Focusing strictly on the "going to be the highest-paid player in football" part of that quote, Purdy's extension doesn't affect Jackson much directly. The current highest-paid player in football is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who carries an average of $60 million per year. That's still the benchmark for the Ravens to get Jackson that title.
That said, Purdy is certainly not going to be the last quarterback to sign an extension this offseason, so it should serve as a reminder for the Ravens to get the deal done sooner rather than later.
