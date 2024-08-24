Five Ravens on Roster Bubble Entering Preseason Finale
To the surprise of no one, the Baltimore Ravens will once again not play the majority of their starters in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
For those that are playing on Saturday, though, this game means absolutely everything. Remember, this is their final chance to make their case for a roster spot before the roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday, and even though there may be just a couple of spots left, these players are still going to give it everything they've got to show they belong.
So, here are five players on the roster bubble ahead of Baltimore's preseason finale.
QB Devin Leary
No matter what happens on Saturday, Leary has a good chance of sticking around in Baltimore in one way or another. The question is whether or not he will be on the active roster or the practice squad to start his career, which goes for most players on this list honestly.
Leary, a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, has been relatively quiet in the preseason so far, completing nine of 15 passes for 61 yards while adding a rushing touchdown. Baltimore traditionally likes to keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster, but they like Leary and want to continue his development. If he balls out against Green Bay, then sending him to the practice squad, and thus having him pass through waivers, could be tricky.
RB Owen Wright
Wright earned a spot on the Ravens' practice squad last season after a strong preseason performance, and wouldn't you know it, he's playing well in the preseason once again this year. The second-year pro averaged 4.7 yards per carry in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and had a nice receiving touchdown last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Wright has definitely outperformed fifth-round rookie Rasheen Ali in the No. 3 running back competition, but the problem is that he's fighting an uphill battle. If the competition is at all close, the Ravens are probably going to pick the player they just used a draft pick on over the former undrafted free agent. If Wright continues to play well, though, that decision becomes a lot harder.
WR Anthony Miller
Miller is one of three wideouts that the Ravens have signed over the past several weeks, with Russell Gage and Keith Kirkwood being the other two. Since coming aboard less than two weeks ago, Miller has reportedly been productive in nearly every practice thus far.
Once again, though, he's facing long odds to make the cut. As it stands now, the Ravens are probably going to carry six receivers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty, with the latter two getting a leg up due to their value on special teams. It will take a lot to shake up that projection, but if any of the newcomers are going to do it, then Miller clearly has the best chance.
CB Trayvon Mullen
Mullen was fighting for a roster spot earlier in the offseason, but has sadly missed the past few weeks after subluxing his shoulder early in training camp. That's a massive blow to his roster chances, but the Ravens know all too well that there's no such thing as too much corner depth. With Arthur Maulet set to miss the start of the season, and rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa already dealing with injury scares, perhaps Baltimore keeps Mullen around as an emergency option.
S Beau Brade
For an undrafted free agent, Brade has been quite impressive so far. He had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, against Philadelphia, then led the team with eight total tackels against Atlanta. He also made what appeared to be a diving interception last week, but was ruled incomplete after review.
Still, it's unclear if the Maryland product has done enough to make the roster, The top four safeties of Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Eddie Jackson and Ar'Darius Washington are all locks to make the roster, and it's questionable if the Ravens will even carry any more than those four. Additionally, Brade is also competing with seventh-round rookie Sanoussi Kane, putting him in a similar situation to Wright.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!