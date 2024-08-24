Packers Coach Shares Shocking Story About Ravens RB
Sometimes the best play is one you didn't even call.
Long before Matt LaFleur became the Green Bay Packers head coach and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens, they were together on the Tennessee Titans. Together, they were a part of one of the greatest runs in NFL history.
LaFleur, who was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator in 2018, called for a quarterback sneak for Marcus Mariota with the offense backed up to their one-yard line. Instead of Mariota keeping it and running forward for a yard or two, he handed it off to Henry. Henry promptly broke through the offense line and stiff-armed three Jaguars defenders on his way to a 99-yard touchdown.
"Full disclosure here, I had actually called a quarterback sneak," LaFleur said. "Can to the run, or vice versa. Can to duo [or] can to quarterback sneak. There was an open A-gap and I'll never forget and I'm like 'We're going to run the quarterback sneak' and he handed the ball off and the initial thought was 'What are we doing' until he broke about seven tackles on the way to a 99-yard run.
That game was arguably the best of Henry's career. He had 17 carries and ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-9 win for the Titans. After that season, LaFleur went on to become the Packers head coach.
Henry signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Ravens this offseason. The 30-year-old running back is a former All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and won the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
While another 99-yard run might not be on the ledger, he's easily the best running back Lamar Jackson has had alongside him in his seven-year career. If Henry can continue to play how he has throughout his career, a typically strong Ravens rushing attack can be even better this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!