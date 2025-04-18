Ravens Finish Pre-Draft Visits With Interesting Prospects
The Baltimore Ravens are tied for the league lead in total pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 and the bulk of them are on Day 3 with eight. This means they'll have several opportunities to not only find instant contributors on offense, defense and special teams but also fill and round out their depth chart at multiple spots.
This week, they hosted a pair of prospects who they could target as immediate depth pieces sometime on the third and final day of the draft for official pre-draft visits. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they had former University of Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson.
Mondon is a former five-star recruit who started 32 games over his last three years. He led the 2022 national championship-winning Bulldogs team with a career-high 76 total tackles including eight for a loss. His durability has been questionable at times as he missed time in every season but his freshman year when he was a reserve, playing mostly on special teams.
When he was healthy, Mondon was a three-down playmaker who was effective in coverage and excelled as a blitzer, recording eight career sacks, including three in each of the last two seasons. He can match up on running backs and tight ends and can make plays on the ball at the catch point, having five career pass breakups, including a career-high three as a senior.
Mondon is projected to come off the board in the middle rounds with some pundits viewing him as high as a third-rounder. If he is still on the board in the fourth where the Ravens have two picks within seven spots of each other, he'd made for an appealing option with the floor of a special teams contributor and the ceiling of a competitor for Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL inside linebacker spot next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith.
Vinson is a small school prospect who was a four-year starter at the Historically Black College and University level and possesses ideal NFL size and measurables at 6 feet 7 inches with 34.5-inch arms. However, given his lack of mass for this frame at 314 pounds and the significant leap in competition he'll face going from lower-level FCS to the NFL, he'll need time to develop physically and refine his technique.
In the meantime, he could serve as an emergency swing tackle option if drafted by the Ravens who lost both of their veteran options in free agency when Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones signed elsewhere. Both he and Mondon attended and turned some heads at the 2025 Reeses's Senior Bowl, an all-star event the Ravens pull talent from and the could do so again by picking one or both of these talented prospects.
