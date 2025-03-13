Ravens Replace Patrick Mekari In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have been somewhat quiet this free agency period in terms of outside signings. They re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard and made a nice splash by bringing in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but those are the only two moves they have made at the time of writing.
In terms of the next step - the NFL Draft - the Ravens could be looking at several positions. Do they address cornerback in the first round to find a replacement for Brandon Stephens? Or do they go with another big body to put up front? Garrett Podell of CBS Sports says they will take Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
"The Ravens could use reinforcements on their offensive line with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari set to become free agents," Podell writes. "Tyler Booker is the draft's top guard prospect, and he doesn't even turn 21 until April 12. Only allowing two career sacks at Alabama in 38 games, 27 starts, Booker could protect Lamar Jackson for a long time."
The Ravens lost Mekari to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving a spot open in the interior of their offensive line. Baltimore has had no shortage of success when it comes to first-round offensive linemen over the years. Tyler Linderbaum is the most recent example of the Ravens knocking it out of the park. Ronnie Stanley was also a first-round pick back in 2016, preceeded by Micahel Oher in 2009 and Ben Grubbs in 2007.
Going with a guard in the first round would be the right way to go, considering the way in which the Ravens operate offensively - pounding the ball. We'll see come April if that is the route they go.
