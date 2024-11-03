Ravens Get First Look at New WR
The Baltimore Ravens are set to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the field this week against the Denver Broncos. After acquiring him via a trade earlier this week, the Ravens are excited to see their new offensive weapon in action.
While Johnson is active and will play his first game with Baltimore this week, he's not expected to get a ton of run.
As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Johnson will likely see around 15 to 20 snaps throughout the course of the game. He's still learning the playbook and will need another week before being fully unleashed.
Johnson is expected to end up being a huge playmaker for the Ravens' offense. He has shown flashes of huge potential in the past, but joining an offense as lethal as Baltimore's should be a perfect fit for him.
His tenure with the Carolina Panthers ended after just seven games. In those appearances, he ended up catching 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns.
Being able to join a Super Bowl contender and leaving one of the worst teams in football was a huge upgrade for Johnson. Making the jump from Andy Dalton and Bryce Young to Lamar Jackson is an even bigger upgrade.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Johnson can make in his smaller role this week. He'll have some opportunities to get on the field and show what he can do within the Ravens' offense.
Coming into this week's game, Baltimore holds a 5-3 record. They are coming off of a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns last week and need to find a way to get back in the win column.
Hopefully, Johnson is able to make a play or two in those 15 to 20 snaps he's expected to get. Even showing a flash or two of being the big play threat that the Ravens acquired him to be would be a major bonus.
