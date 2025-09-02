Ravens Defense Named League's Best Following Major Trade
Micah Parsons' months-long holdout for a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys finally met a resolution last week, when the only NFL team he'd ever known suddenly dealt him to the Green Bay Packers mere days before their season debut in Philadelphia.
As league-altering of a trade as that was, emptying a historic team's defense by dealing their best player to an even more competitive conference rival, this has little bearing on the Baltimore Ravens. They, all the way over in the AFC, had a defense that already had the Cowboys beat, and can still outmatch the Packers even after their new look.
Bleacher Report certainly thinks so, ranking the Baltimore defense as the best in the league following the Parsons-induced shakeup. They're backed up by their "three All-Pros and a double-digit pass-rushing duo from the previous season," as well as their versatile secondary unit.
Moe Moton runs through the various bodies that the Ravens have to throw at opposing wide receivers, starting with the icing on the cake in Jaire Alexander. He provides some star power to a unit that looks complete even without him, some helpful insurance with the chance to snuff out some of the toughest covers in the NFL.
"All-Pro Marlon Humphrey can line up on the boundary and in the slot," Moton wrote. "As a rookie last year, Nate Wiggins logged 13 pass breakups and an interception while allowing a 66.7 passer rating in coverage. Rookie first-rounder Malaki Starks and All-Pro Kyle Hamilton could be a dynamic safety duo. The former recorded six interceptions in three collegiate terms at Georgia."
The Ravens have expressed confidence in their young defensive core, providing them with some necessary long-term leadership in recently signing Hamilton to a record contract extension.
That loaded secondary is flashier than their front line, which still has some work to do in shoring up the pass-rush, but there remain plenty of familiar stoppers returning for another season in Baltimore.
Roquan Smith is set to enter another campaign as one of the highest-rated Ravens, the star of their linebacker unit, and he'll still be joined by consistent sack threats in Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and a potential rookie difference-maker in Mike Green.
"With proven veterans and emerging stars at every level, the Ravens possess an elite defense that's poised to shut down offenses throughout 2025," Moton concluded.
The Packers, for the record, still finished within the top-five of the preseason power ranking. Parsons get to instantly pair with another ascending Pro Bowl pass-rusher in Rashan Gary, but Green Bay's got to show more out of their cornerback room to approach the Ravens' spot on the list.
