Ravens Rookie Still Proving Himself to Veterans
Mike Green has impressed just about everyone in his first few months with the Baltimore Ravens.
Since getting picked in the second round of this summer's NFL Draft, he's used every situation between optional minicamps, mandatory training camps and the preseason to tantalize Baltimore's front office with his immediate potential as a pass-rusher. The Ravens' edge group has been considered one of the more porous factions of their dreaded defense, and could greatly benefit from Green's fresh legs.
Everyone seems to be buying the hype. That is, everyone with the exception of Kyle Van Noy, the All-Pro edge rusher who needs to see in-game results before he pays his full respects to the next generation.
"Everyone calls him Mike, but I call him Michael," Van Noy said in his debut of the KVN Show. He's Michael until he makes a couple plays when it really matters. Very impressed with Michael Green. Has a very bright future. ... The tape speaks for itself. He's gonna be a big impact player for us this season."
Van Noy's opinion counts. The Ravens' linebackers on the edge make for an older position group around Roquan Smith up the middle, but he's still effective within his role even after 11 seasons in the NFL.
He's coming off of his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance, having notched a career-high 12.5 sacks in the journeyman's second season in Baltimore. Van Noy is still effective as a sack threat entering his age-34 season, putting up the sort of numbers Green's yet to post in awaiting his regular season debut.
These remarks aren't anything more than Van Noy's attempts to motivate Green to come out of the gate strong, living up to the sort of potential that's already getting laid out for him. He's already gotten a chance to demonstrate his protective tendencies for his teammates this summer, making his presence known when Smith caught some heat for accusations of his supposed lack of conditioning.
Green's already gotten some traction as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate to look out for, right there alongside fellow draft classmate Malaki Starks as first-year players most likely to drive winning football on the defensive end. Van Noy sounds impressed at what his heir's managed to demonstrate in limited opportunity, as well as his tempting upside, but he, too, will have his eye on the rookie when the Ravens make their way up to Buffalo in this week's regular season opener.
