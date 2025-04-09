Ravens Get Big Defensive Haul in Seven-Round Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens haven't made many additions this offseason of note. They brought in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but no other move on either side of the ball met that magnitude. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was a good pickup, but he is coming off a year in Tennessee that was less than memorable, and he has a lot to prove.
With the NFL Draft mere weeks away, the Ravens remain in need of multiple defensive positions. In his seven-round mock for The Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer has Baltimore landing a pair of top defenders in the first two rounds. To start, Iyer has Baltimore landing Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton.
"The Ravens need more pass-rush juice overall, and Scourton's blender of power and athleticism is a strong fit for their classic 3-4 scheme," Iyer writes.
Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks in 2023 while with Purdue. In 2024, he had 37 tackles and five sacks. Baltimore is in need of another edge rusher for the long-haul, especially if they plan on moving Odafe Oweh in a trade of some sort.
To continue, Iyer has the Ravens taking Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the second round.
"Morrison is a technically sound playmaker, and the Ravens can steal him as a potential starter down the road," Iyer writes.
Morrison allowed a passer rating of just 58.4 in 2024, which somehow is just the second best season he's had. Per PFF, he put together a 2022 season in which he allowed just a 29.2 passer rating and six interceptions. He is one of the top lockdown cornerbacks in the Nation, and would be an instant difference-maker opposite Nate Wiggins on the boundary.
Should the Ravens come away with another great haul like this, they would once agin be given a great draft-day grade, which is becoming somewhat of a tradition.
