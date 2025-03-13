Ravens Get Big Praise for Under-the-Radar Signing
The Baltimore Ravens continued to reach agreement with their offensive free agents, signing a deal with backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace.
Wallace, 25, has been with the Ravens for four years, and he has grown a lot in each season with the team.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec gave kudos to the Ravens for re-signing Wallace.
"Wallace becomes the third Ravens unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the team, joining left tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard. He’s coming off his best NFL season as he posted career highs in catches (11), receiving yards (193) and touchdown catches (one)," Zrebiec writes.
"The 2021 fourth-round pick has been the quintessential role player for Baltimore. He’s generally made good on limited opportunities in the passing game. He’s a really physical blocker on the outside. He’s also been one of the Ravens’ better special teams players and won a game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 with a punt return touchdown in overtime."
"Wallace played 268 special teams snaps for the Ravens last year, tied for the fifth most on the team. He’ll likely slot into either the fourth or fifth wide receiver role behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins."
Wallace isn't expected to play a huge role on offense, but special teams could be a different story. The Ravens place a lot of value on special teams and Wallace has played in over 50 percent of snaps in each of the last four years.
If Wallace continues along the trajectory that he has set for himself over the last four years, the move to bring him back should be looked at as a smart one, and it could lead the Ravens to committing to him for longer than a year when he hits free agency next spring.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!