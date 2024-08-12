Ravens Get WR Back From Injury
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned to practice on Monday after battling a minor injury, according to multiple reports.
After Sunday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh said that the team expects Bateman "back really soon" and that "he's right there." Lo and behold, he's back on the field less than 24 hours later.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman's career has been largely disappointing up to this point as he has just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns in his first three seasons. For comparison, 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers had 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns (six including a rushing score) in just his rookie season. Injuries have limited Bateman over the years, but even when he played 16 games last season, he still couldn't establish himself as an impact player.
Even with that in mind, the Ravens are confident that Bateman can finally break out this season.
"I would definitely say this is the most comfortable I've been with the team and the players coming back," Bateman said on July 21. "We all are pretty close. We stay in touch. [We're a] tight-knit group. We come out here and work. We help each other, and we try to give each other the best advice, so it's definitely a blessing to come out here and play with guys that want to get better every day."
Heading into this season, Bateman is comfortably the Ravens' No. 2 receiver behind Flowers, putting him in good position to succeed. Of course, it's up to him to reward the team's faith. If he falls short of expectations once again, the Ravens may consider moving on even after signing him to a two-year extension this offseason.
