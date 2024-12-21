Ravens vs. Steelers Preview: Best Served Cold
If there's anything the Baltimore Ravens aren't happy with over the past few seasons, besides not winning a Super Bowl, it would be their record against their arch rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Anyone reading likely already knows this, but the Steelers have won eight of the past nine matchups in this series, including an 18-16 home victory last month. All of those games have been decided by one score, so it's not that the Ravens can't hang with their rivals, but they keep making critical mistakes at the worst possible times.
With the two teams set to meet yet again on Saturday in Baltimore, the Ravens would like nothing more than to turn the tide in their favor.
"It bothers me. When I found out, it was surprising, but I know the guys in the locker room, we want to win this rivalry," cornerback Marlon Humphrey told reporters this week. "Eight out of the last nine [games] – it's not a good number at all. So, the focus has to be at a premium this week, and it's going to take a lot to get that back on our side, but you want to be able to beat your rival."
The Steelers' defense is easily their greatest strength, and the fact that they're so good against the run makes them a particularly tough matchup for the Ravens. Additionally, Pittsburgh leads the league with 30 takeaways, and its +18 turnover differential is tied for the best in the league. The Ravens saw this firsthand in the first matchup, committing three turnovers when they haven't committed more than one in any other game this season.
"They're physical, they're athletic, they work hard, they've got effort," tight end Mark Andrews said. "They do a lot of things well, so, for us, it's [about] bringing it. We know that they're going to be able to do that, so just being physical and doing our job. That's all that matters."
Offensively, the Steelers suffered a major blow with top wide receiver George Pickens missing another game with injury. However, they still have a solid ground game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and Russell Wilson has shown throughout the season that he can still sling it.
"It's not a lot of glitz and glam. They're going to line up and make you stop them," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We respect that, and I think most of the league does. They've been good at it for a long time, and a lot of teams just kind of wilt away at that point. When [teams] get to the third and fourth quarter, [and] you're tired of tackling Najee or you're tired of hitting whoever, but I don't think we're built like that. I think we're built for these kinds of games, and we're going to come out on Saturday and prove that."
If the Steelers win this game, they will claim their first AFC North title since 2020. If the Ravens win, then they'll force a tie atop the division, but still need some help to win it due to tiebreakers.
Kickoff from a chilly M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
