Ravens Have Decision To Make on Mark Andrews
The future of tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the biggest questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and it doesn't seem like it's going away any time soon.
Andrews, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed back in 2021. After a brutal showing in a Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, which essentially made him Public Enemy No. 1 for some fans, there was widespread speculation that the Ravens could look to move on from their star tight end.
With Baltimore paying out a $4 million roster bonus to Andrews last month, it seems more likely than not that he will stick around this season. What happens after that, though is much more of a mystery.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper ranked Andrews at No. 17 on a list of potential 2026 free agents, so there will be interest if he makes it to the open market.
"Andrews has never replicated his All-Pro season from 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns," Popper wrote. "He was limited to 10 games in 2023 after suffering a leg injury. He played all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and caught 11 touchdowns. Andrews’ season ended in calamitous fashion when he dropped a potential two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter of a divisional-round loss to the Bills. It was one of two drops for Andrews in the game."
"There was some trade buzz surrounding Andrews this offseason. But he remains with the Ravens and is on the final year of a four-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2021. Andrews is still a matchup advantage over the middle of the field."
The fact that fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are also entering the final year of their deals complicates Andrews' situation. Andrews is the oldest and likely the most expensive of the trio, and with Likely showing great promise early in his career, it's possible the Ravens hand him the reins starting in 2026.
Andrews has done so much good throughout his time in Baltimore, being a three-time Pro Bowl selection and leader in the locker room. Considering the circumstances, though, this season could be his last in purple and black.
