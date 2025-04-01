Ravens Linked to NFL Draft Trade With Super Bowl Champion
The Baltimore Ravens are slated to have the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean it is set in stone.
The Ravens could look to trade up or down up until the night of the draft, which is set for April 24.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests a trade that would send No. 27 to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for No. 32, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.
"There are a few things we know are true about Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. We know that Roseman has never been shy about moving up (or down) in the NFL draft. We know that Roseman hoards defensive lineman like a squirrel hoards walnuts. And we know that after significant turnover on the defensive front this offseason, the Eagles could likely stand to bolster the position on April 24," Davenport writes.
"By moving up to No. 27, the Eagles could be within range to draft the likes of Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart or James Pearce of Tennessee on the edge or Oregon’s Derrick Harmon inside. The Ravens add draft picks but keep a fifth-year option on the table."
The deal makes a lot of sense for the Eagles, who could use some front seven help after losing the likes of Milton Williams and Josh Uche in free agency. A deal makes sense here for the Ravens, who gain two additional picks to add to their arsenal while also probably landing someone they would have their eye on at No. 27.
The Ravens already have 11 picks to work with, so they may not be interested in a trade back, but moving down in Round 1 will give them ammunition to move up in the later rounds if they want.
