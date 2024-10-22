Ravens Have Two MVP Candidates
When the Baltimore Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to pair with star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason, this was exactly what they had in mind.
Jackson and Henry have been nearly unstoppable over the Ravens' current five-game winning streak, and Monday night's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have been their best showing yet. The former completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns and added 52 yards on the ground, while the latter rushed for 169 yards on only 15 carries and hauled in his second receiving touchdown of the season. Thanks to them, the Ravens lead the league with 461.4 total yards and 31.1 points (tied with the Washington Commanders) per game.
With both players dominating, one can't help but wonder if they have some more hardware in their future. Jackson has two MVP awards, including one last season, and Henry won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, but it's possible they could both be competing for MVP come the end of the season.
Of the two, Jackson is the obvious candidate for the award. Through seven games, he's completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 455 yards and two touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry. He's actually on pace for a better season statistically than last year, and if that's the case, then it will be tough to deny him his third MVP trophy.
"[I'm] playing football. I'm trying to win," Jackson told reporters postgame. "That's all that's in my mind – trying to win. Yes, sir."
On the other hand, Henry is definitely more of a stretch when it comes to MVP candidates, but the way he's playing now should place him in the conversation, at least to a certain extent. He not only leads the league in rushing with 873 yards - over 200 more than the next-closest player - he ranks first in most rushing stats, including touchdowns (eight), attempts (134) and yards per attempt (6.5). When it comes to running backs, no one even comes close to King Henry right now.
"Like I said, it takes all 11 guys," Henry said. "[The] offensive line is doing a hell of a job; I mean a hell of a job. All the credit goes to them. Receivers are blocking; tight ends; Pat Ricard being the beast [and] the juggernaut and making my job easier. 'Trav' [Travis Switzer] our run game coordinator coming up with the runs and putting us in the position to have success; 'Monk' [offensive coordinator Todd Monken]. It takes all of us – we [are] all tied in together to have success and thank God – hopefully it keeps. I hope it keeps going."
Two players from the same team finishing near the top of MVP voting is rare, but not unheard of. Just last year, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy finished third and fourth in MVP voting, respectively. If Jackson and Henry keep playing like this, then there's no reason why they can't have similar results, possibly even better.
