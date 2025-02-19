Ravens Could See History Repeat Itself in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens find themselves likely saying goodbye to a top-tier offensive lineman this offseason in Ronnie Stanley.
The aura of the departure is slightly reminiscent to how Orlando Brown Jr. was traded by the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency four years ago.
"While the value gap between right and left tackles has narrowed in recent years—top pass-rushers don't stick to one side, and most great defenses have two—left tackle remains the most important offensive position, aside from quarterback," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox writes.
"Proven and reliable left tackles rarely hit the market, and even average ones tend to cash in. Orlando Brown Jr., for example, landed a four-year, $64.1 million deal two offseasons ago.
"Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will turn 31 in March, but he figures to be one of the most coveted linemen in free agency. Though he battled injuries over the previous four years, Stanley was healthy in 2024 and returned to top form. He started all 17 games in the regular season and allowed only two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Stanley is still in his playing prime, though his recent injury history is a concern. He could be targeted by playoff hopefuls and rebuilding teams alike, but a shorter deal is probably warranted."
Stanley's status as a left tackle immediately puts him in position to cash in big, and he is being coveted by many teams in need of protection. If he were a right tackle, it's possible that the Ravens would be able to afford him better than they can with Stanley on the left. However, that isn't the case.
When Brown left, he wanted to get "left tackle" money, and he got that from the Cincinnati Bengals after the Chiefs failed to pay him what he was looking for.
Now, the Ravens are seeing themselves get passed over once again because they can't afford their star tackle.
